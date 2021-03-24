Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: Home vaccines earn praise for Fire & EMS

Home vaccines earn
praise for Fire & EMS
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Chesterfield County Fire & EMS for reaching out to the many homebound individuals who desperately need the COVID-19 vaccine but are unable to gain access to it. Hopefully, the surrounding counties will follow suit. My father, an 88-year-old Prince George resident, is homebound, has mobility constraints and is on oxygen 24/7. His visiting physician has been unable to obtain the vaccine. I'm worried the longer he goes without the vaccine, the more likely he will be to contract the virus.
Thank you, Chesterfield County Fire & EMS, for reaching out to your homebound residents. This clearly shows your department is a step above and deserves accolades for your efforts.
Frances Wargofcak.
Chester.