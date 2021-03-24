Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: Home vaccines earn praise for Fire & EMS

Home vaccines earn

praise for Fire & EMS

Kudos to Chesterfield County Fire & EMS for reaching out to the many homebound individuals who desperately need the COVID-19 vaccine but are unable to gain access to it. Hopefully, the surrounding counties will follow suit. My father, an 88-year-old Prince George resident, is homebound, has mobility constraints and is on oxygen 24/7. His visiting physician has been unable to obtain the vaccine. I'm worried the longer he goes without the vaccine, the more likely he will be to contract the virus.