Letter to the Editor, March 25, 2021: UR's careful response to name changes lauded

UR's careful response

to name changes lauded

The president and Board of Trustees of the University of Richmond deserve a lot of credit for the careful, deliberate way they have responded to the proposals to rename Ryland Hall. They commissioned a thorough report on Robert Ryland and apparently have given it thoughtful consideration. The report provides plenty of ammunition for those who would condemn Ryland for his views of slavery, race and the Confederacy — typical as they were at the time. But it also shows that more than a few of the many Black people who knew Ryland well would, if they were alive today, step forward and testify in his favor. Among them would be the Rev. Walter H. Brooks, a poet and the pastor of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. He wrote, “I revered him as a loving father, as a friend of humanity, as the incarnation of the Christ-Spirit, and to my dying day, I shall think of him as 'Brother Ryland.'” Ryland's beliefs about slavery were unremarkable; that he inspired so much love and gratitude among Black people was as extraordinary in his time as it is in ours.