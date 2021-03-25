Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Coiled snake message: Strikes in self-defense

Coiled snake message:

Strikes in self-defense

Let's not beat around the bush. The coiled snake motif now depicted on license plates was adopted during the American Revolution as a warning: the rattlesnake depicting a dangerous American creature that would strike in self-defense. Today it has become a symbol of the ultra-right protesters who invaded the U.S. Capitol. Sandy Rabuck’s contractor is free to express his political view on his license plate. Rabuck is free to hire him or not.