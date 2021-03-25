Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Coiled snake message: Strikes in self-defense

Coiled snake message:
Strikes in self-defense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let's not beat around the bush. The coiled snake motif now depicted on license plates was adopted during the American Revolution as a warning: the rattlesnake depicting a dangerous American creature that would strike in self-defense. Today it has become a symbol of the ultra-right protesters who invaded the U.S. Capitol. Sandy Rabuck’s contractor is free to express his political view on his license plate. Rabuck is free to hire him or not.
Marvin Rosman.
Henrico.