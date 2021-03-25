Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Death penalty needed for heinous crimes

Death penalty needed

for heinous crimes

Atlanta, Ga., and now Boulder, Colo., too. And Virginia's legislature and governor eliminated the death penalty. What lunacy. If you want to revise or fine-tune the death penalty standard to address some shortcoming, fine. But how can you justify letting mass murderers know they can live forever at taxpayer expense and read their press clippings every day? Mass murderers forfeit their right to live in society. Can we not preserve the death penalty at least for these evil souls?