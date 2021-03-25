Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Is Wittman against women’s rights?

Is Wittman against

women’s rights?

You might remember Resolution 1620, according to the Newport News Daily Press, “…uses federal grants and laws to reduce crimes directed primarily at women.” Wittman’s press release confirmed his “no” vote, but did not specify any clauses he objected to. He described the bill as “partisan.”

Recalling the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), House Joint Resolution 17, would further the possibility the constitutional amendment could become law. According to the ERA website: “Without the ERA, the U.S. Constitution does not explicitly guarantee that the rights it protects are held equally by all citizens without regard to sex. The first — and still the only — right that the U.S. Constitution specifically affirms and applies equally to women and men is the right to vote." And furthermore if passed, “The ERA would provide a clearer judicial standard for deciding cases of sex discrimination. Not every state in the U.S. has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, and therefore federal and state courts are inconsistent in their rulings regarding claims of sexual discrimination claims.” The ERA would clarify these issues.