Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Just changing names doesn't address issue

Just changing names
doesn't address issue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The University of Richmond's president, Dr. Ronald Crutcher, said it well: "The story of one group is not the story of everyone." The removal of names from campus buildings would not compel us to do the hard, necessary and uncomfortable work of addressing the university's ties to slavery and segregation.
Best quoted by Winston Churchill: "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."
Or perhaps: "Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it."
Jim Millner.
Keswick.
University of Richmond, 1970