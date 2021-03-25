Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: Mobility-challenged patients need vaccine

Mobility-challenged

patients need vaccine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is wonderful news to see that the COVID-19 vaccine finally is reaching many Virginians across the state. Yet I believe a segment of the population has been overlooked. Those of us who are elderly, have limited mobility in our homes and who do not live in a senior care facility are very vulnerable. Because so many of us have doctors and nurses who provide home health care, we warrant priority, too.

The governor is a physician. Why hasn’t he prioritized the vaccine to those visiting physician agencies who provide home health care? Many of us desperately need to be vaccinated but cannot leave our homes.

Gov. Ralph Northam: You need to ensure some of the most vulnerable members of this state have access to this vaccine through our visiting physicians, just as senior care facilities, correctional facilities and teachers were given priority. Like many others in the state, we would like our lives to return to normal, too.

Marv Wilde.