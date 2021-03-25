Letter to the Editor, March 26, 2021: School resource officers add value and safety

School resource officers

add value and safety

I read with concern and disappointment that Henrico County is considering removing resource officers from public schools. This program began in Virginia soon after the horrific shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. I was employed at the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) at the time, and the Henrico School Board, along with the state superintendent of public instruction, decided to launch the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. Working with educators and police officers, the VDOE developed a training protocol for all officers who were assigned to schools. Grant funding was provided, in part, for the training that included an overview of school practices and procedures, child and adolescent psychology, and other topics deemed appropriate to transition police officers from the streets to the schools. I was one of the educators involved in the trainings, alongside police officer trainers. This partnership proved to be an effective use of officers both as a deterrent and to lighten teachers' responsibilities in some disciplinary instances.