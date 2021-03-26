Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: Catholic schools offer different type of help

Catholic schools offer

different type of help

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I write in reply to the March 15 Letter to the Editor responding to my March 11 letter regarding Catholic schools.

I agree that public schools play a vital role in our democracy. My wife was a public school teacher and, until this year, my children attended public schools. I have no scorn for public school teachers, and respect and thank them. But, when teachers unions, administrators and politicians refuse to open the doors to provide the fundamental right of a decent in-person education, they have failed at that role.

Throughout our nation’s history, Catholic K-8 schools have given poor and disadvantaged students an opportunity for success in life regardless of their religion, race, sex, immigration status or ability to pay. I am one such example, but there are millions of others.

Richmond-area public schools (other than Hanover County) have not “taken every child” this school year. They have excluded and marginalized every one of their students by refusing to allow them and their parents to choose in-person school. Catholic schools have served those who were left behind.