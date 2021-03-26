Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: Childhood education benefits entire family

Childhood education
benefits entire family
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The race for Virginia’s new governor is well underway, and voters have their eye out for innovative plans from the candidates. I’m excited to see that state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who's seeking the Democratic nomination, has pledged to deliver accessible high-quality education for every child under age 5 by 2025.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a serious toll on child care and the financial status of many families in Virginia. To respond, McClellan’s plan guarantees that no household will have to pay more than 7% of its income on child care. Additionally, families with an annual income below 200% of the federal poverty line, about $52,400 for a family of four, will receive free early childhood education. With this $4 billion investment, McClellan is the first gubernatorial candidate to announce plans to guarantee universal, high-quality child care by 2025.
Early childhood education has two major benefits. One, it allows parents to return to work and earn for their family. Two, it levels the playing field for low-income families who might not be able to afford good preschool or child-care programs. Quality childhood education teaches fundamental skills that keep children on the path to success.
I had the advantage of being able to go to preschool at an early age to start my formal education. It gave me a head start on reading, writing and social skills. In kindergarten I was put in groups with other students who were reading chapter books while many still were learning the alphabet. Access to child care shouldn’t be a barrier to children’s success. Investing in children means investing in a brighter future for Virginia.
Riya Menon.
Fairfax.