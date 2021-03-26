Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: Childhood education benefits entire family

Childhood education

benefits entire family

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The race for Virginia’s new governor is well underway, and voters have their eye out for innovative plans from the candidates. I’m excited to see that state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who's seeking the Democratic nomination, has pledged to deliver accessible high-quality education for every child under age 5 by 2025.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a serious toll on child care and the financial status of many families in Virginia. To respond, McClellan’s plan guarantees that no household will have to pay more than 7% of its income on child care. Additionally, families with an annual income below 200% of the federal poverty line, about $52,400 for a family of four, will receive free early childhood education. With this $4 billion investment, McClellan is the first gubernatorial candidate to announce plans to guarantee universal, high-quality child care by 2025.