Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: 'Common sense' debuts as new trite expression

'Common sense' debuts

as new trite expression

Is our society getting dumber or does it just seem that way? Our politicians, and others, have exhausted the trite expression of saying "you know." The new trite expression from our elected officials is "common sense." Politicians now favor: common-sense gun laws, common-sense virus restrictions, common-sense criminal codes, etc. If our elected officials had an abundance of common sense, they long since would have passed voting and immigration laws that could be enforced. Common sense is not a common commodity. It would be refreshing to hear a politician who knows how to communicate in an effective way. To prove my point, you only have to listen to members of school boards explain school policy.