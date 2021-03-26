 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: Legislators don't care about future
Letter to the Editor, March 27, 2021: Legislators don't care about future

Legislators don't

care about future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill barring foam containers, Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, stated, "It is important now for the world we will leave our children and grandchildren.”  Her remark gave me my morning laugh.

Why? They don’t care about the world we live in, which now has high unemployment and taxes, and problems with infrastructure, poor health care, veterans and the homeless. By increasing the deficit daily, it's spend, spend, spend.

Arthurene Brooking.

Henrico.

