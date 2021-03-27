Letter to the Editor, March 28, 2021: Board's decisions based on 'better behavior'

Board's decisions based

on 'better behavior'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been following the coverage of the controversy about the Virginia Parole Board with more than casual interest. I have spent much of my retirement representing, pro bono, prisoners before the parole board. About 20 of my clients have been granted parole primarily because they demonstrated during their many years in prison that they had turned their lives around, would be no risk to public safety and had earned a second chance.

Missing from the current coverage has been information concerning the prison records of those whose release has prompted the controversy. I am confident that their records demonstrated the same suitability for parole shown by my clients prior to their release. A case in point is Vincent Martin, whose release has caused the greatest uproar. Martin had an outstanding prison record. In the words of the former parole board chair, he was “a leader among men, a mentor, a peacemaker among violent gang members, and a mentor to many … men … who have found success after incarceration … He … saved the lives of corrections officers (and) quelled riots …There is no one else like Vincent Martin in the Department of Corrections and probably never has been.”