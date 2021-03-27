Letter to the Editor, March 28, 2021: Board's decisions based on 'better behavior'

Board's decisions based
on 'better behavior'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been following the coverage of the controversy about the Virginia Parole Board with more than casual interest. I have spent much of my retirement representing, pro bono, prisoners before the parole board. About 20 of my clients have been granted parole primarily because they demonstrated during their many years in prison that they had turned their lives around, would be no risk to public safety and had earned a second chance.
Missing from the current coverage has been information concerning the prison records of those whose release has prompted the controversy. I am confident that their records demonstrated the same suitability for parole shown by my clients prior to their release. A case in point is Vincent Martin, whose release has caused the greatest uproar. Martin had an outstanding prison record. In the words of the former parole board chair, he was “a leader among men, a mentor, a peacemaker among violent gang members, and a mentor to many … men … who have found success after incarceration … He … saved the lives of corrections officers (and) quelled riots …There is no one else like Vincent Martin in the Department of Corrections and probably never has been.”
I understand family members might be distressed by the release of someone who committed a violent crime against a loved one. And I can’t comment on whether the board gave proper notice prior to releasing the prisoners in question, which seems to be the focus of the current debate. (I hope an independent investigation will resolve that issue.) However, all of the prisoners in question were eligible for parole under a system intended to, in the words of Jeff Schapiro in his March 25 column, “induce better behavior in prisoners during and after incarceration." The most critical question should be whether the parole board properly exercised its discretion in determining that these prisoners had demonstrated the required “better behavior.” Based on my experience, I am confident the parole board did so.