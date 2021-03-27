Letter to the Editor, March 28, 2021: On foam waste issue, consider wildlife

On foam waste issue

consider wildlife

The convenience cheap plastic provides us in life can cause people to get blindsided by the environmental dangers it causes. I believe ignorance is the main problem as to why so many are overlooking this issue. It can be easier for someone who lives in a cleaner environment, like many suburban neighborhoods, to look past this issue. As someone who grew up in the suburbs, I had a natural distance from the problem. I wasn’t aware of the severity until I got exposed to it through the media.

Realizing I was a part of the problem, I took the time to research and help out in my community with highly polluted areas. Our actions in disposing these items are leading to dangerous habitats and poor well-being for our wildlife. As a community, we can manage our problems at their source. We can start educating our children more and exposing them to the issues that will affect their generations. We can adjust to this change together with various resources, like reusable containers. Disregard the convenience plastic provides, and realize that which might be convenient for one group might hurt another. We all are in this together, so what can you do to help improve your community?