Letter to the Editor, March 28, 2021: Using stimulus funds on schools? Good idea

Using stimulus funds

on schools? Good idea

I am writing in response to the March 24 Roanoke Times editorial about how Virginia should use its federal stimulus money for school construction. I found the article to be very insightful and informative. Additionally, the logic presented makes sense — why pass up money that will result in better school buildings and economic growth? This potential state spending could be quite popular with both Democrats and Republicans, considering it falls in line with both parties’ interests. However, I was surprised to read that Democrats are not entirely behind the idea and, rather, Republicans have been more supportive of it. Economically speaking, it only makes sense to invest this money into our schools as it creates more jobs (particularly for construction workers) which ultimately helps Virginia’s economy. Additionally, as someone who recently graduated from a Richmond school that is not in the best condition, I think it is crucial to renovate deteriorating school buildings. I saw many parallels between the state of my high school and the examples given in the article. This past year, a bathroom stall fell over on top of someone and, the year before that, a sink collapsed as a girl was washing her hands. Overall, I think it would be beneficial to everyone to spend this money on renovating run-down schools. Finally, I think that by renovating schools, we would be providing more equal learning opportunities to students in poorer areas, which could result in positive changes such as the upward movement of those who are in lower classes to upper classes.