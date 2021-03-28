Letter to the Editor, March 29, 2021: Greek society embedded on campus is dangerous

Greek society embedded

on campus is dangerous

I am writing in response to a recent RTD article about the Virginia Commonwealth University investigation of the fraternity and sorority culture. After reading the article, it dawned on me how fraternity and sorority culture truly does leave an impact on colleges, especially with the students. The idea of a sense of community when joining a fraternity or a sorority and the intense activities the members must follow to maintain status reflects their society. The extreme behaviors of drinking (especially hazing), partying and sexual assault that are normalized within this sense of society are sickening. Additionally for a fraternity, hazing is the equivalent to trying out for a sport. To them, it is an innocent, fun activity to test potential brothers. The collective consciousness that these dangerous behaviors are normal and acceptable throughout Greek life is what makes them so dangerous. It saddens me that the only way to bring attention to this is through the deaths of young adults. Yet, there never seems to be a change no matter how many students have died from those who are encouraging this dangerous behavior. Greek life needs to be re-evaluated throughout the country to abolish this dangerous society, which deeply is rooted within college campuses.