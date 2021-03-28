Letter to the Editor, March 29, 2021: Some rifles look like military assault guns

Some rifles look like

military assault guns

The March 25 Correspondent of the Day letter by John Hyatt pushed a false narrative. He correctly describes an assault rifle as a military-grade weapon that can change from a semi-automatic fire rate to a fully automatic fire rate. Hyatt also states that an assault weapon is a military-grade weapon designed to kill as many of the enemy as possible, and it has no place in civilian life as a practical matter. He again is correct. They are illegal for civilians to buy.

Rifles that look like military assault weapons that are sold to civilians only are semi-automatic and have no more firepower than many other nonmilitary-style rifles. Does that mean he wants to ban all semi-automatic rifles? Does that also include semi-automatic handguns? How much of the Second Amendment does he want to change? How much impact will banning these rifles have on mass shootings? Will a standard semi-automatic rifle with the same caliber and muzzle velocity as an AR-15 have less firepower, or kill fewer people? Nonsense — looks don’t equal firepower.