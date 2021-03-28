Letter to the Editor, March 29, 2021: Some took advantage of vaccination clinic

Some took advantage

of vaccination clinic

I thoroughly enjoyed the article because of the deep-level analysis it offered on the topics of equity and vaccine administration. Danville is a historically underserved community, and a large proportion of its population is vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 (people of color, those who are living in poverty, etc). Since the death of the textile and railroad industries, Danville has experienced its share of economic struggles. While officials had the right idea with holding a mass vaccination clinic in Danville, the execution was unbelievably poor. It appears that few attempts were made to help the underserved cross the hurdles inherently present in getting an appointment and hearing about the clinic. For example, the target populations might have issues accessing a Wi-Fi network — which is necessary for some to read the news and check emails. I am a James Madison University student and I heard about the Danville clinic before residents did. Also overlooked was the time it takes to get a COVID-19 vaccine – some individuals cannot afford to take time away from work to get the vaccine and recover from their subsequent symptoms.