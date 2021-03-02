Letter to the Editor, March 3, 2021: A lesson in diversity taught by Dr. Seuss?

A lesson in diversity

taught by Dr. Seuss?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent decisions by education officials to ban the celebration or use of Dr. Seuss books in the schools, because of the racial undertones of the author, had me going through my children’s Dr. Seuss stories from decades ago.

Their favorite was the “Sneetches on Beaches,” with their nemesis, Sylvester McMonkey McBean. This story centers around the disparate appearances of creatures called Sneetches — some had stars on their bellies and some did not, with the former assuming a superiority over the latter. The Sneetches without stars in turn felt inferior and ill-treated.

Enter the opportunist McBean, calling himself the “Fix-it-up Chappie,” who, for $3 apiece, allowed the Sneetches without stars to enter his "Star-On" machine. And once all of the plain-belly Sneetches had achieved their equity, McBean then convinced the other Sneetches that it was superior to have no star, and for $10 apiece they could enter his new "Star-Off" machine.