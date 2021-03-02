Letter to the Editor, March 3, 2021: Must fight cancel culture before it consumes us

Must fight cancel culture

before it consumes us

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For more than two decades, Dr. Seuss’ birthday has been celebrated in schools across the nation as part of Read Across America Day — dedicated to the importance of reading and literacy. The day falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday (March 2) in honor of the impactful author, whose insightful books have been instrumental in the development of the minds of countless generations of children around the globe.

However, as recently reported in multiple news outlets, Loudoun County Public Schools has dropped the annual Dr. Seuss celebration. Learning for Justice, a liberal education advocacy group, reportedly was behind the pressure campaign, citing a study by St. Catherine University that claimed Dr. Seuss’ books are covered with "orientalism, anti-Blackness and white supremacy" in a magazine article it released. The group also claimed that the characters who were not white in the books were "subservient" to white characters.