Letter to the Editor, March 3, 2021: Vaccination obstacles tangle many victims

Vaccination obstacles

tangle many victims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Sunday, Feb. 28, I was happy to spot a Mike Barber article on page A4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Having read his well-written, well-organized columns for years in the paper's Sports Section, I knew it would be well worth my undivided attention. And it was.

His laying out in specific detail of his vaccine experience from the beginning and following through to his gracious closure was enlightening and fascinating. Another well-crafted Barber story: His warning of dangers to many families is well-timed.

Having recently gone through the registration process and then registering again for the second dose gives me special empathy for Barber and for the many people trying to find their way through the tangled web of bureaucracy.

June Welsh Echols.