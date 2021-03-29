Letter to the Editor, March 30, 2021: Need improvements, not just commitments

Need improvements,

not just commitments

The March 23 article in The Richmond Times-Dispatch by Chris Suarez, “Funding for Affordable Housing,” was an excellent example of politics in action. The commitment to support the Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) program by increasing its budget to $10 million was made during an election year by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. Now City Council members Michael J. Jones, (9th), and Stephanie A. Lynch, (5th), want to voice their support. I think it is not to support the RISC cause but to support their individual causes to garner future votes. The mayor successfully used it in November and now Jones and Lynch wish to use the “commit to support” promise for any upcoming campaigns. Richmond needs mayors and councilmembers who deliver improvements and not just commitments. Commitments typically are those promises that left unfulfilled.