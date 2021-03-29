Letter to the Editor, March 30, 2021: Paid sick leave for all might protect the many

Paid sick leave for all

might protect the many

Current legislation expanding paid sick leave to home health care workers is a welcome step forward. However, in this pandemic we must remember that we cannot leave behind 1 million Virginians — many of them hardworking men and women doing some of the toughest jobs in essential front-line positions. The people who are least likely to have paid sick days are these essential workers, with 76% of food service workers and 68% of cleaning and maintenance workers not having access to paid sick days. These are workers who still cannot afford to stay home when they get sick; those who still will have to choose between getting well, preventing the spread of disease and a paycheck for the rent. People who must isolate while they wait for test results, which still takes many days in some cases, will need paid sick leave. Restaurant workers who serve our food should be able to stay home without worrying about losing a paycheck or infecting others when they have COVID-19. The same goes for grocery workers, maintenance staff and many others.