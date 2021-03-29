Letter to the Editor, March 30, 2021; Symbol's earlier meaning might be deceiving

Symbol's earlier meaning

might be deceiving

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I totally agree with Sandy Rabuck and John Obrion’s interpretation of the “Don’t Tread on Me” license plates in recent Letters to the Editor.

Relying on a symbol’s historic meaning can be deceiving. For example, “swastika” originally came from a Sanskrit word meaning “good fortune” or “well being.” I think everyone would agree that, today, a swastika does not conjure up those feelings.

As I watch footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol where the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag was in full view, it abundantly is clear to me that the mob attempting to overturn our election was focused on violence and hatred, not patriotism.

Anyone who wants to display the “Don’t Tread on Me” symbol should do so with a bumper sticker or magnet. It’s political. It’s divisive. And it’s hateful. It should not be displayed on state-sponsored and state-funded license plates.

Lindsey Kluender.