Letter to the Editor, March 31, 2021: Amend U.S. Constitution to create term limits

Amend U.S. Constitution

to create term limits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At the time the U.S. Constitution was created, the average human lifespan was about 40 years. Since then, medical knowledge and health care have doubled the humans' lifespans.

Concerned people recognize the complexities and nuances of having elected officials who serve longer than 20 years. Congress had realized the importance of term limits by passing an amendment to control the length of a president’s term in office.

The public should be skeptical of those career, antiquated politicians who somehow become as rich as Croesus serving beyond their merit. Congress must pass statutory term limits on its own members for public security.

Consequently, this will introduce future generations of public servants who will be more responsive to changing attitudes, and provide fresh ideas, new concepts and vitality.

A reasonable term-limit law should be mandatory and sanctioned by both federal and state legislatures, which are responsible for making the governmental laws, just as judges are responsible to presiding over legal actions in a court of law.