Letter to the Editor, March 31, 2021: Amend U.S. Constitution to create term limits
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At the time the U.S. Constitution was created, the average human lifespan was about 40 years. Since then, medical knowledge and health care have doubled the humans' lifespans.

Concerned people recognize the complexities and nuances of having elected officials who serve longer than 20 years. Congress had realized the importance of term limits by passing an amendment to control the length of a president’s term in office.

The public should be skeptical of those career, antiquated politicians who somehow become as rich as Croesus serving beyond their merit. Congress  must pass statutory term limits on its own members for public security.

Consequently, this will introduce future generations of public servants who  will be more responsive to changing attitudes, and provide fresh ideas, new concepts and vitality.

A reasonable term-limit law should be mandatory and sanctioned by both federal and state legislatures, which are responsible for making the governmental laws, just as judges are responsible to presiding over legal actions in a court of law.

A different irresponsible political practice is known as pork barrel spending. This must be outlawed to eliminate from legislation those additional, extraneous and unrelated provisions that blatantly are irresponsible. This will force Congress to be fiscally responsible. Most bills are passed with added provisions, which turn into to a massive appropriation spending bill with no relationship to the original bill that also might not get fully scrutinized by legislators. Often the appropriations have absolutely nothing to do with the original specific legislation.

For instance, why was the massive COVID-19 relief package was passed by both congressional chambers since it gave billions to foreign countries, providing such items as weapons and added millions to public works projects and to the Kennedy Center?

Jerry Rubin.

Chester.

