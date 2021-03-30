Letter to the Editor, March 31, 2021: Private sector ideas might aid postal service

Private sector ideas
might aid Postal Service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Just maybe the problem is lack of a profit motive — also know as the much maligned capitalism. Has it occurred to those who have the political power that looking to the private sector for solutions might be the answer? COVID-19 required many businesses to rev their engines to find a way to not only survive but thrive. The most recent solution to our mail delivery snafus is to limit hours at the window operation and lengthen delivery of first-class mail from two to three days to five days.
In contrast, Chick-fil-A restaurants added personnel, expanded their takeout lanes, managing to speed up the delivery of their already exceptional service. Need I say more?
Kakki Aydlotte.
Powhatan.