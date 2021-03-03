Letter to the Editor, March 4, 2021: Easing restrictions would create problems

Easing restrictions

would create problems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a physician, one of the first lessons I learned in medical school was to base my practice on evidence-based data. For four years we saw the effects of ignoring that data.

The country is seeing a long-awaited, encouraging slowing of the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Recently, those trends dangerously are leveling off. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is studying these trends but the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other epidemiological experts are sounding the alarm that the new variants pose an imminent threat to our progress. They have stated that we must not let down our guard and continue to adhere to the recommended mitigation guidelines until enough vaccinations have been administered to achieve a safe herd immunity.

It is very disturbing to hear the governors of Texas, Mississippi and even Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician, are easing recommended guidelines. Yes, it’s imperative that we get our economy back on track but we saw months ago what happens when restrictions are loosened.