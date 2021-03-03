Letter to the Editor, March 4, 2021: Lower taxes, better service not possible

Lower taxes, better

service not possible

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A number of articles and letters recently have been published that bemoan the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine rollout and the Virginia Employment Commission's inability to respond to record numbers of applications for unemployment. While these complaints are understandable, I would like to remind readers that politicians' constant promises to reduce taxes have very real consequences.

In my personal experience, the Chesterfield County Health Department has undergone several reorganizations over the past two decades, each of which has resulted in fewer employees and reduced services. Why should anyone be surprised that they suddenly are incapable of a coordinated, efficient response to a crisis?

As voters and as citizens, we simultaneously can't demand both lower taxes and more services. The next time you step into a voting booth, give some thought to the long-term consequences of your choices.

Susan Dandridge McFarland.