Letter to the Editor, March 4, 2021: Vaccinations? Check registrations, details

Vaccinations? Check

registrations, details

My wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot on Jan. 30. We were told our second shot would be given Feb. 27, but that we would be notified. We were able to get the second shot, but only found out about the event by calling the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. Not only were we not notified, but when we signed in, our names weren’t even in the system. The event itself was extremely well organized, but we only received our shots because we had the vaccination cards from our first visit.