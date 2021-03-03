Letter to the Editor, March 4, 2021: Vaccinations? Check registrations, details

Vaccinations? Check
registrations, details
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot on Jan. 30. We were told our second shot would be given Feb. 27, but that we would be notified. We were able to get the second shot, but only found out about the event by calling the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. Not only were we not notified, but when we signed in, our names weren’t even in the system. The event itself was extremely well organized, but we only received our shots because we had the vaccination cards from our first visit.
The lesson: Be your own advocate and don’t rely on anything that is automatic. The people who were working at the vaccination sites and for the health departments deserve a huge round of applause, but the record-keeping and notification processes still leave a lot to be desired.
Keith T. Witt.
Chesterfield.