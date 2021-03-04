Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Clean, safe landfills can add to tax base

Clean, safe landfills

can add to tax base

It just seems odd to me that people who live in Cumberland County do not want a landfill to locate there. There is no real industry or major businesses located there to generate tax money to the county for needs such as schools and other items that will help the community at large. The way for a locality to grow and prosper is for businesses to pay taxes so the locality does not rely totally on real estate taxes to pay the bills. The landfills of today are clean and safe so this one should be built and will be a benefit to Cumberland County.