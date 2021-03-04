Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Global Health Act adds protection, aid

Global Health Act

adds protection, aid

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This letter concerns the tantalizing issues of global poverty within our current state of events. With the effects of COVID-19, people around the world are more at risk than ever and more than 2 million have died from this pandemic. The number continues to rise.

I urge the Richmond community to prioritize this issue by supporting the Global Health Security Act. When in place, it will bolster global health policies as a whole and ensure that action will be designated behind the protection of such an important issue.

If you feel as strongly about this issue as I do, please consider researching the organization, The Borgen Project. Its goal is to end issues regarding global poverty, and it works to improve this matter by increasing awareness and legislative power.

Please consider helping with this extremely important issue.

Christine Tsao.