Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Jobless workers need most monetary relief

Jobless workers need

most monetary relief

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why would my U.S. congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, vote for a COVID-19 relief package in which 75% of the bill, give or take, is unrelated to true virus-related relief? The Democrats in the House had votes to lose and still pass the bill. For all of the "working-hard-for-Virginians" campaign rhetoric, Spanberger just demonstrated that she has no intention of bucking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Read for yourself what is in the bill. I am all for COVID-19 relief but it should be virus related.

Because of this pandemic, my daughter lost her job and has been out of work for almost a year. She and her son have no health insurance. Part of the reason she isn’t working is that Henrico County was unable to provide special-needs services in virtual school so she sits with him every day. The relief bill includes another one-time payment of $1,400 per week in "paid leave to qualified persons." Read the bill again. You will see that federal employees can get an additional $1,400 per week for 15 weeks; that’s $21,000 for not working because they’re tending to their children in virtual school. Is this equitable?