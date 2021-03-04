Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Jobless workers need most monetary relief

Jobless workers need
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why would my U.S. congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, vote for a COVID-19 relief package in which 75% of the bill, give or take, is unrelated to true virus-related relief? The Democrats in the House had votes to lose and still pass the bill. For all of the "working-hard-for-Virginians" campaign rhetoric, Spanberger just demonstrated that she has no intention of bucking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Read for yourself what is in the bill. I am all for COVID-19 relief but it should be virus related.
Because of this pandemic, my daughter lost her job and has been out of work for almost a year. She and her son have no health insurance. Part of the reason she isn’t working is that Henrico County was unable to provide special-needs services in virtual school so she sits with him every day. The relief bill includes another one-time payment of $1,400 per week in "paid leave to qualified persons." Read the bill again. You will see that federal employees can get an additional $1,400 per week for 15 weeks; that’s $21,000 for not working because they’re tending to their children in virtual school. Is this equitable?
I would encourage you to read the press release of U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, as to why he voted against the bill. If the bill comes back for reconciliation, Spanberger should do the right thing — strip out the pork, and make it a real COVID-19 relief bill. Better yet, my fellow readers, if you believe it's justified, contact your U.S. senator to put a stop to this bill.