Letter to the Editor: March 5, 2021: Need more sensitivity about multiculturalism

Need more sensitivity

about multiculturalism

While I agree that there is a need to observe more sensitivity to multiculturalism, a better way would be to publish context around the objection rather than totally extinguish it. This would open conversation rather than stop it. Racism is an institutional feature of our culture and cannot just be erased. Monuments, such as the one to lynching, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and many books that factually present the history of our country, present the reality of our history — preferable to canceling it. When context is presented to explain the history of whatever the writing, video, music, whatever is about, it allows for a comparison. It presents a mirror to those who are learning the history as to what they think about how it used to be, and how can we improve it.