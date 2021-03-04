Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Put human safety first in school decisions

Put human safety first
in school decisions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Having read Times-Dispatch reporter Jessica Nocera’s Jan. 19 story “Chesterfield delays teacher vaccine rollout, still plans to bring elementary schoolers back Feb. 1,” I believe that if any student or teacher wants the vaccine, then it should be that person's decision. It shouldn't delay or change the return of students to school. Even if vaccinated, you still have to wear a mask and still are at risk of getting the virus. You might have side effects because it still is unknown what to expect from the different vaccines on a long-term basis.
If a student or teacher isn't comfortable returning, then that person should work virtually since this still is an option. We already have had enough county students leave the school system, and seek home school or private school options because of lost confidence in learning virtually, and because the school system went back and forth on virtual or in-school learning. Chesterfield needs to make it a priority to keep teachers and students as safe as possible, but students need to be in class and learning.
Jordan Winston.
Midlothian.