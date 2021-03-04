Letter to the Editor, March 5, 2021: Put human safety first in school decisions

Put human safety first

in school decisions

Having read Times-Dispatch reporter Jessica Nocera’s Jan. 19 story “Chesterfield delays teacher vaccine rollout, still plans to bring elementary schoolers back Feb. 1,” I believe that if any student or teacher wants the vaccine, then it should be that person's decision. It shouldn't delay or change the return of students to school. Even if vaccinated, you still have to wear a mask and still are at risk of getting the virus. You might have side effects because it still is unknown what to expect from the different vaccines on a long-term basis.