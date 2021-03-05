Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: False job claims hurt small business firms

False job claims hurt

small-business firms

I read with interest two recent articles on the unemployment situation by newspaper reporters and I wanted to present another side from an employer standpoint. My husband owns a small business and has been hit with two fraudulent unemployment claims. One came from a former employee who quit without notice and went to work for a company that pays in cash. When the shutdown happened, he filed for unemployment on our company, citing "lack of work."

This company is an essential business and was overwhelmed with work during the shutdown. The other person is someone whose claim stated she worked here for five years, but she never has worked here. I stated as much on the claim employers have to file and faxed 24 pages of Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) 2020 quarterly reports to prove she never worked here. I also sent a certified letter to the VEC commissioner with the same documentation. As with the facts presented in the articles, there is no one to contact by phone, only by fax. There are so many small-business firms that still are struggling to stay afloat during this time, and there is no help available. People who really deserve the unemployment can't get it and there are those who unscrupulously target any employer, who also absolutely has no way to get help. As you can see, there are more sides to this story.