Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: Hypocrisy re: immigration policies of 3 leaders

Hypocrisy re: immigration

policies of 3 leaders

Former President Barack Obama was faced with the quandary of thousands of children seeking solace and hope of a better life in a foreign nation, as they struggled to reach our southern border. The media reported that these children needed to be separated, to protect them from those elements that might do them harm. The administration of former president Donald Trump was faced with an even greater tsunami and utilized the same facilities to separate the children. The media responded by claiming that Trump was “ ripping the children from the arms of their loved ones and forcing them into cages.” Alas, President Joe Biden now faces a resurgence of similar numbers. In welcoming these children, Biden's administration realized the need to utilize the same cages, which his press secretary reports as the "temporary holding facilities" until they can be released to loved ones. Why is this exact same circumstance reported three times by the media, in such a way as to conclude that one man is a demon, and his two cohorts merely are offering a much softer place to fall? Regarding COVID-19, I do wonder why it is safer to come across our southern border in caravans but requires severe restrictions to legally arrive here. Just wondering?