Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: Meal cost increase needed for prisoners

Meal cost increase

needed for prisoners

While I was glad to read that the Virginia General Assembly recently voted for 5% raises for teachers, and state workers, I wish to bring attention to the meager food budget of $2.10 (70 cents) per meal in Virginia prisons. One would be hard pressed to feed an adult human outside of prison at that rate. What makes us different? Our meals primarily consist of carbohydrates (bread and pasta), which are less expensive than protein. As a consequence, the incidence of diabetes inside Virginia prisons is 30% higher than that of the general public. Also, the continued use of processed meat products exponentially increases the rate of colon cancer. An institutional physician advised me against the consumption of the "mystery meat" we often are served. In the long term, the savings to taxpayers gained by the ludicrous food budget are just a mirage, as the long-term health costs incurred treating diabetes, colon cancer and other related maladies are many times higher than necessary ($270 million, 2017 newspaper article), and they endanger the health of the entire prison population. Prisoners recognize that we aren't sentenced to time in a country club, but Virginia can do better by its incarcerated population. The commonwealth likes to boast about having the lowest recidivism rate in the country. Might it be wiser to release inmates who have served their time in better health and with the capacity to gain entry into the workforce and contribute?