Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: Senator's actions reflect attitude toward women

Senator's actions reflect

attitude toward women

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

U. S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.V.), derailed the nomination of Neera Tendon to direct the Office of Management and Budget. He thought her tweets were too severe.

Manchin previously approved numerous nominees by former President Donald Trump whose behavior was much more egregious. This was blatant sexism.

As a boy growing up in West Virginia during the 1950s, I noticed women were not treated as well as men. So it goes.

In spite of his education and good mind, Sen. Manchin seems unable to climb out of his "Archie Bunker self."

Al Simmons.