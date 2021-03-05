Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: Virus precautions? Let nature run its course

Virus precautions? Let

nature run its course

As of March 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the number of reported deaths in the U.S. attributed to COVID-19 was 517,224 people, with the vast majority of deaths being the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. We accept drastic measures due to fear, essentially destroying people's lives who probably would recover from a COVID-19 infection just fine. How many of those deaths could be contributed to the misuse of mechanical ventilators and other "throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" treatments? Also according to the CDC, cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S. and yet we don't outlaw tobacco products; just tax the heck out of them and go about our daily lives. Finally, in 2018 alone, there were 619,591 legally induced abortions in the U.S. reported to the CDC from 49 areas. That's 619,591 lives that never even had a chance because one individual made the decision to take that life. My body, my choice right? Except when it pertains to COVID-19. Now try and convince me that we shouldn't be allowed to go about our daily lives and let nature run its course. Yes, there will continue to be deaths, but it appears that we're willing to accept that. Just look at the above numbers.