Letter to the Editor, March 6, 2021: Writer sees COVID-19 stats as highly suspect

Writer sees COVID-19

stats as highly suspect

We need more responsible reporting of COVID-19 information by the Virginia Department of Health. Right now, for example, we do not know why the death numbers dramatically are surging over the past couple of weeks in Virginia while case reports are going down. The apparent case fatality rate is astronomical. There is no such phenomenon in N.C., W.Va., Pa., or Washington, D.C. Something very remarkable is going on here, which is different than any other place in the United States. The phenomenon is happening for virtually all Virginia counties and applies to all age groups, genders and ethnic groups. The fact that the website does nothing to explain this situation is wrong. If the news media is picking up on it, I haven't heard it. There must be some change in reporting without ample announcement, or the virus "knows" the location of Virginia's state boundaries. The public should be provided details on the date and the extent of the changes. We deserve answers. Right now, the case and death reports of COVID-19 in Virginia are highly suspect.