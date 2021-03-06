Letter to the Editor, March 7, 2021: Official action needed in parole board actions

Official action needed

in parole board actions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The silence is deafening on this editorial page. Lots of news being reported about corrupt parole, yet the public continues to be quiet. This past year, the Virginia Parole Board made the heinous release of a convicted cop-killer named Vincent Martin. He was serving a life sentence for the execution-style killing of Richmond Police Officer Michael Conners, who was shot multiple times in the face while he lay in the street. This release from prison took place while Brian Moran, Virginia secretary of public safety and homeland security, and Gov. Ralph Northam looked the other way.

The newly released 13-page report from the Office of the State Inspector General indicates that there is strong evidence of the corruption by the Virginia Parole Board and the actions of the former chair, Adrianne Bennett, who now is a judge. For Moran and Northam to state that they have not seen the full report is ridiculous. Our current state leadership with its leniency towards criminal behavior, abolishing the death penalty and releasing of convicted cop-killers mioht be creating an environment that endangers our law enforcement officers.