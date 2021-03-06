Letter to the Editor, March 7, 2021: Show some respect: Wear a tie in public

Show some respect:
Wear a tie in public
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's public appearances look rumpled, as if he slept in yesterday's attire.
I found this about the late Democratic counselor Vernon Jordan. The following is applicable to Northam.
He was formal, in the best sense of the term. After news of his death Monday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted this encounter<https://twitter.com/JoeNBC/status/1366759029410824193?s=20>: “Several years ago, Vernon Jordan walked up to me on the way to catching a plane in DCA, shook my hand and said, ‘Son, when you’re on TV, show some respect to those watching you and wear a tie.’ I said ‘Yes sir.’ He smiled and walked off. I started wearing a tie the next day.”
The governor could use this hint.
R. Dwight Payne.
North Chesterfield.