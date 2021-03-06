Letter to the Editor, March.7, 2021: State officials: Do as we say, not as we do

State officials: Do as

we say, not as we do

Our elected state officials again tell us to do as they say, not as they do. Monday's paper tells us Dominion Energy is being required to return "excess profits" to customers. Just this past month, we see the legislature decided to keep more than $1.3 billion in excess tax revenues. Why don't legislators and Dominion return it to the customers who paid the excess taxes? This is the same Dominion that charged rates mandated by the state.