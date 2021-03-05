 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, March 7, 2021: Virus relief bill offers help with diabetes
COD letter, March 6, 2021

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a person who lives with diabetes, I’d like to thank U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for voting to pass the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package. Diabetes is one of the underlying medical conditions that causes increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. The unemployment rate for people with diabetes is high and many have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance. Also, medically underserved communities tend to have higher rates of diabetes, and it’s important for people in these communities to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and the food they need to affordably manage their diabetes during the pandemic. The bill addresses all of these concerns by providing premium assistance for health insurance through COBRA, the Affordable Care Act marketplace and for those ineligible for COBRA. It also funds vaccines in underserved areas and increases funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to Spanberger for supporting the diabetes community.

Shelby Kinnaird.

Chesterfield.

