Letter to the Editor, March 7, 2021: What are leaders, governors thinking?

What are our leaders, governors thinking?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired health care practitioner, I truly am horrified that some of our government leaders appear unable to read basic articles regarding the science of the coronavirus. Many are attorneys — they must have had some biology in college. To remove all safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for an entire state truly is unconscionable. More lives will be lost.

Some of our leaders seem to be misleading our general population, sending them inaccurate messages that we are “all in the clear.” We are not. We still are in a pandemic.

Note, the definition of a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, according to the World Health Organization. Yes, the vaccines are going to be a tremendous help — but it still will be a while before most are vaccinated, including teenagers and children. Don’t forget that many have refused the vaccination. Herd immunity? Sure, that will be helpful too, but this is a very new and very smart virus that will continue to mutate to be viable or happily live in its currently preferred host, humans.