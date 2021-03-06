Letter to the Editor, March 7, 2021: What are leaders, governors thinking?

What are our leaders, governors thinking?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a retired health care practitioner, I truly am horrified that some of our government leaders appear unable to read basic articles regarding the science of the coronavirus. Many are attorneys — they must have had some biology in college. To remove all safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for an entire state truly is unconscionable. More lives will be lost.
Some of our leaders seem to be misleading our general population, sending them inaccurate messages that we are “all in the clear.” We are not. We still are in a pandemic.
Note, the definition of a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, according to the World Health Organization. Yes, the vaccines are going to be a tremendous help — but it still will be a while before most are vaccinated, including teenagers and children. Don’t forget that many have refused the vaccination. Herd immunity? Sure, that will be helpful too, but this is a very new and very smart virus that will continue to mutate to be viable or happily live in its currently preferred host, humans.
We do not have firm scientific data to ensure how long our immunity will last following the vaccine. It just is too soon. Before the pandemic of the early 1900s, Asian countries identified the value of wearing masks. They have continued to do so often during flu season. Why is this so difficult for us? Why are people so resistant to saving their own lives, much less those of others?
Has anyone noticed that we have had almost no influenza this year? It’s the masks. Plus physically distancing as well as hand-washing certainly have helped. The World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci and multiple health organizations have advised us to continue to practice safety guidelines. We cannot let our guard down now.
Please continue to wear masks — it just isn’t worth dying over.
Sherri L. Rose,
Retired Pediatric and Family Nurse Practitioner.Mechanicsville.