Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: In wet, cold weather man thinks of homeless

In wet, cold weather,

man thinks of homeless

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My socks and shoes were wet and my feet were cold as I sat down to watch TV on a recent morning after taking food and some blankets to folks outside in the chilly rain. I sat for about 15 minutes and my feet still were cold, so I took off my shoes and put on a warm, clean pair of socks, sat back down on the couch in our heated home and turned on a movie.

I kept thinking about the folks I saw outside in the city that day. All partially covered under overhangs, store awnings, anywhere to try and stay dry. Odds are most of them are cold and their clothes are wet. Some are searching for day labor. Some are homeless. Some are hanging out with their friends, I'm guessing. Most unsheltered people get cold and drenched on days like this. They might or might not have a change or two of clothes. Maybe a coat, blanket or sleeping bag. Most are just like you and I, only scrambling harder to make ends meet. I prayed for each person who was outside that day, living in a vehicle or without a permanent residence or shelter for any reason.