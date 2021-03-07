Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Mask does not cover critical parts of face

Mask does not cover

critical parts of face

I both was amused and dismayed to see yet another photo in the Richmond Times-Dispatch of Virginia Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, with his face mask hanging, lifeless and useless, from his chin while he engaged in a close-contact conference with several other members of the body. Apparently Norment affords the newspaper ample opportunities to photograph him in this immunocompromised pose, as I have lost count of how often I have seen him in similar states of mask undress. His chin might be the best-protected one in the entire General Assembly. May I suggest that a better positioning of his face accessory would be to follow the example of his colleagues and wear the mask as a covering for his nose and mouth? It would afford better protection both for himself and for those who are forced into close contact with him.