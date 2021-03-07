Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Measures at Capitol keep citizens away

Measures at Capitol

keep citizens away

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The irony is not lost on visitors to Washington, D.C., who view the U.S. Capitol building in a new way. It is fitting that the Capitol is surrounded by barbed wire, fencing and National Guard members. If it were not for the rotunda, the Capitol resembles a pristine modern day prison.

The reason given for the military presence is because the legislators are afraid of their constituents. They never have gotten how terrified their constituents are of them.

After all of these years, it has been set right. A barrier has been erected to separate American citizens from their elected representatives. The criminal elements inside the Capitol do their ignoble work and separate themselves from the people they are supposed to serve, and from their founding documents in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.