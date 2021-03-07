Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Measures at Capitol keep citizens away

Measures at Capitol
keep citizens away
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The irony is not lost on visitors to Washington, D.C., who view the U.S. Capitol building in a new way. It is fitting that the Capitol is surrounded by barbed wire, fencing and National Guard members. If it were not for the rotunda, the Capitol resembles a pristine modern day prison.
The reason given for the military presence is because the legislators are afraid of their constituents. They never have gotten how terrified their constituents are of them.
After all of these years, it has been set right. A barrier has been erected to separate American citizens from their elected representatives. The criminal elements inside the Capitol do their ignoble work and separate themselves from the people they are supposed to serve, and from their founding documents in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
American citizens should have second thoughts about ever visiting Washington, even during the cherry blossom season or in post-COVID-19 times. The level of trust in the Capitol is so low that members of Congress pass through metal detectors and security checks in their daily routines. They do not trust each other. Why should we trust them to do the people's business while they are there?
Immigrants housed in storage containers on our southern border do not have a lot to look forward to by traveling north to our nation’s capital, which resembles a police state.
The real tragedy is that Mark Twain is not alive to see the spectacle that is the District of Columbia today. He would be inspired to know that when he said, "There is no distinctly native American criminal class except the United States Congress,” the hooked points of sharp barbed wire around the Capitol prove his point in a timeless image like no other. Congresses come and go and fences come and go, but images like these remain forever, for the whole world to see what America is all about.
Elizabeth H. White.
Richmond.