Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Pioneer woman colors outside traditional lines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed reading the Feb. 20 Times-Dispatch article that eulogized Anne Cunningham Woodfin of Richmond. The article by reporter Jess Nocera gave tribute to the longtime Richmonder, age 82, who cast the deciding vote allowing women into Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Nocera’s combining of sentimentality and historical mix offered the savory ingredients that enriched the RTD reader’s experience. And, in reading the account of Woodfin’s life, I got to thinking about the struggles we all encounter throughout each of our lives whenever coloring outside those conventional lines. And, like that of Woodfin’s berating, when casting her vote to open VMI doors to women, we, too, become similar subjects of those crucifixions from individuals who are afraid of change and their authority loss.

Because my wife and I have experienced inequality in our 50-plus-year careers, hopefully, the next generation never will hear derogatory phraseologies when applying to educational institutions or for employment opportunities, or be profiled within racial or gender judgements.