Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Senate should vote against Equality Act

Senate should vote against Equality Act

The U.S. Senate needs to vote against the unconstitutional House Resolution 5, the so-called Equality Act. It will eliminate most of the equal rights that women have worked decades to accomplish. It will ruin women’s sports competition and take away their sports scholarships when they have to compete against biological males. It compromises girls’ and women’s safety and privacy when they have to share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males. This proposal erodes parental rights.