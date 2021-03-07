Letter to the Editor, March 8, 2021: Senate should vote against Equality Act

Senate should vote against Equality Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The U.S. Senate needs to vote against the unconstitutional House Resolution 5, the so-called Equality Act. It will eliminate most of the equal rights that women have worked decades to accomplish. It will ruin women’s sports competition and take away their sports scholarships when they have to compete against biological males. It compromises girls’ and women’s safety and privacy when they have to share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males. This proposal erodes parental rights.
This Equality Act would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the lists of protected categories in existing federal anti-discrimination laws, which themselves are unconstitutional violations of the 10th Amendment.
The bottom line: The Equality Act is not constitutional and would criminalize Judeo-Christian beliefs. Multiple parts of our constitution, the rule of law in the United States, including the First Amendment and the 10th Amendment, specifically prohibit many provisions of this legislation.
Rose Davis.
Spotsylvania.